Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

There are five players listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) guard in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) guard in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder open up their seasons against each other in what should be a battle of the Western Conference's top two teams. What's even better for fans is the fact that both teams are relatively healthy as well.

The Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report, DaRon Holmes II. Holmes is out with Achilles tendon repair. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are all listed as available to play.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have four players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out with a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out with right knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available to play against the Nuggets.

Last season when these two teams faced off, the Oklahoma City Thunder won the series 3-1. The Thunder are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Nuggets, so that should hopefully give the Nuggets some motivation.

Many around the NBA believe the Nuggets and Thunder are the two best teams in the Western Conference, so tonight's matchup will be a great proving ground for both teams. Denver lost a major piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, while the Thunder mainly added great role players.

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

