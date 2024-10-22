NBA Fans React to $133M Denver Nuggets Move
The Denver Nuggets have done well to keep a core group together for several years. Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four MVP awards, and he has been surrounded by Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon throughout his rise to becoming the NBA’s best player.
Denver extended Murray earlier this offseason, and Porter is under contract through the 2026-27 season. In a report on Monday from ESPN’s Shams Charania, it was announced that Gordon is the latest to reach an extension agreement.
Via Charania: “Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker, Klutch Sports’ Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul, and Elise Gordon told ESPN.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.
Via @Heatflyy: "well deserved"
Via @kawhi_ring: "That’s such a bargain. Insanely underrated defender, elite rebounder, bully ball scorer Making less than Jalen Green btw"
Via @CookedbyAB: "Good deal tbh nuggets need him or else they are out of contention so many casuals in the comments"
Via @Br0nToLA23: "He actually got paid wow"
Via @NBABoards: "Probably and overpay, but Denver has to make the most out of their championship window, so this is a logical deal."
Charania added an additional post that provided further details on this move.
“Aaron Gordon’s new deal comes via opting in on his $23 million salary for 2025-26, then three additional years at his maximum salary plus bonuses,” Charania added. “Total of $133M. A key member of Denver’s 2023 championship team is now locked in long term.”
Gordon has been one of the NBA’s best role players since playing alongside Jokic in Denver’s front court. An elite lob threat for the best passing center in NBA history, Gordon helps create a very unique element to Denver’s offense.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List