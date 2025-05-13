2x NBA All-Star Reacts to Jayson Tatum's Injury in Celtics-Knicks Game 4
Jayson Tatum went down with what looked like a serious injury late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4. In what is considered a lower leg injury, Tatum had to be carried off the floor, putting no weight on his right leg.
The Celtics were up by double digits in the game, and the Knicks stormed back behind 39 points from Jalen Brunson, 23 from Mikal Bridges, and 20 from OG Anunoby. Before exiting the game, Tatum had one of the best performances of his already illustrious career, scoring 42 points on 16-for-28 shooting to go along with 7 three-pointers.
Fan reactions poured in, and athletes from around the NBA chimed in to give support to the NBA Champion and 2024 Olympic Gold medalist Tatum. That included former Denver Nuggets guard and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who took to social media to react to his former teammate's devastating injury.
"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Tatum," Thomas said to his X account.
Thomas and Tatum played together for a portion of the 2016-2017 season with the Boston Celtics, where Thomas was an MVP candidate and had a 52-point game in the Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards.
For Tatum, it is a devastating injury that will most likely sideline him for the entirety of the 2025-2026 campaign, if it is confirmed to be an Achilles tear as speculated. The Celtics are now down 3-1, as the series now shifts back to Boston for a must-win Game 5 against the Knicks.
