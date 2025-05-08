Inside The Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Statement

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had high praise for Denver Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook after their Game 2 showdown

Logan Struck

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In the 2024 offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on free agent point guard Russell Westbrook, and the 36-year-old has exceeded expectations.

In Denver's first-round series against the LA Clippers, Westbrook came up huge against his former team, being a huge reason why they were able to win and move on to the next round. In the second round, however, Westbrook has to face another one of his former teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook is arguably the greatest player in the Thunder franchise history, headlined by his 2016-17 MVP campaign and 11 incredible years there. The Nuggets traveled to Oklahoma City for Games 1 and 2 of their series, and the Thunder fanbase still has no love lost for Westbrook, giving him a standing ovation as he checked in.

Westbrook dropped 18 points on 7-13 shooting from the field to help lead the Nuggets to a huge Game 1 win. In Game 2, the Nuggets got blown out by 43 points, but Westbrook dropped a team-high 19 points with 5 assists, as the veteran point guard seems to feel comfortable playing in the Paycom Center.

After Game 2, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got honest about Westbrook receiving an ovation from the Oklahoma City crowd, sending a heartfelt message to the Nuggets guard.

"The ovation is beautiful," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "The things he’s done for this city, for this organization, he deserves it."

Westbrook has cemented himself as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and returning to Oklahoma City as a visitor at age 36 while still playing at a high level is incredible. Westbrook's legacy with the Thunder is clearly still felt, as Gilgeous-Alexander continues to show respect for the legendary guard.

