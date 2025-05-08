Nuggets Star Calls Out Referees After Blowout Loss vs Thunder
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to take a commanding 1-0 series lead, but Game 2 was a much different story.
The Thunder destroyed the Nuggets in Wednesday night's Game 2, winning 149-103 and taking as much as a 49-point lead. Oklahoma City was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 34 points and 8 assists on efficient 11-13 shooting from the field, while Denver's MVP candidate did not have as good of a game.
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic fouled out of Wednesday's game in the third quarter after dropping 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 turnovers on 6-16 shooting from the field through 32 minutes.
Many felt like the officiating in Wednesday's win was a bit lopsided in favor of the home team, and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon called out the referees about Jokic fouling out.
"All types of stuff they’re doing to [Jokic] that’s not necessarily legal," Gordon said. "There’s not much you can do... Jok will play through it [but] they’re fouling the guy... They’re calling the second foul almost every time. They’re fouling Joker first, and then Joker is reactionary, and they do get the second guy a lot of the time. But they’re fouling him. Point blank. Period."
Jokic was coming off a historic Game 1 performance with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists, but whether or not the Thunder were doing it legally, they slowed him down much more effectively on Wednesday.
Of course, the Nuggets cannot blame the loss on the officials after losing by 43 points, but they have a right to be upset about how the game was called.
The Thunder and Nuggets will now head to Denver for Game 3 on Friday.