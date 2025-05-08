Nikola Jokic Defends Russell Westbrook After Nuggets-Thunder Game 2
It was a rough night for the Denver Nuggets, who fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 149-106. The Nuggets trailed for nearly the entire game, only having a lead in the opening minute of the game, before the Thunder took full control.
Oklahoma City played incredible defense on Denver, extending its lead to as many as 49 points. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic particularly struggled, with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook was one of the bigger stories tonight, as he is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, player in Thunder history. The former Oklahoma City player won an MVP with the franchise, helping lead the team to multiple playoff appearances.
Westbrook got into it with Thunder forward Jaylin Williams at one point in the game, earning a technical foul that resulted in a surprising number of boos raining down from the OKC crowd. It was surprising considering what he had done for the franchise over the course of his career.
After the game, Jokic was asked about the booing toward Westbrook. He gave a simple answer:
"I don't know. That's their problem. I really don't know what to say."
It was surprising to see such a highly regarded player by a franchise's fanbase get booed like that. Westbrook was at his peak during his time with the Thunder, emerging from a sidekick to Kevin Durant all the way to an MVP and top-tier point guard. The boos drew some negative reactions from fans as well.
Related Articles
Nuggets Star Calls Out Referees After Blowout Loss vs Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Statement
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA History in Thunder-Nuggets Game 2