2x NBA Champion Reacts to Scott Foster Officiating Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 4

Scott Foster is officiating NBA Finals Game 4

Joey Linn

Feb 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster (48) runs on the court in the second quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, with Boston looking to complete the sweep. The NBA has announced their officiating crew for this game, and veteran official Scott Foster has been assigned to this contest in Dallas. Foster will be joined by David Guthrie and James Williams for what could potentially be the final NBA game this season. 

There is always a lot of discussion surrounding Foster whenever he gets assigned a playoff game, and especially a closeout game like this one. Reacting to the news that Foster had a Game 4, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith predicted a win for the Mavericks to extend the series:

Smith won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and again with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Smith was a high-level role player in the NBA for a long time, beginning his career in New Orleans before spending four seasons with the New York Knicks, five seasons with the Denver Nuggets, and then five seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before finishing his career in Los Angeles.

Despite Smith's prediction, this could very well be the final game of the NBA season. Boston has been dominant all year long, and that has not stopped in this series against a Dallas team that has had no answer for them.

