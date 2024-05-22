BREAKING: Major Nikola Jokic News Proven as False
Earlier today, Serbian outlet Maxbet Sport reported that Nikola Jokic would play for Serbia in the Olympic games. As quickly as the news was reported, it was immediately reported as false the same day.
The report then prompted a response from Serbian head coach Svetislav Pesic. All translations were made from Eurohoops.net.
"A Twitter journalist published fake news, said to B92.sport. "When the time comes, you will get real information."
When the Denver Nuggets were unexpectedly eliminated during the Western Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic was asked about joining the Serbian team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. As expected, his answer was very non-committal.
“I don’t know, my friend, we will see. I need to think about it,” Nikola Jokic said.
If Nikola Jokic ends up actually playing for Serbia during the 2024 Paris Olympics, it'll be major for the Serbian National Team. They certainly wouldn't be favored with an incredibly stacked U.S.A. team on the field, but Serbia would be able to place for a medal.
With the way that Denver Nuggets combusted during Game 7 against the Timberwolves, fans shouldn't be surprised to hear radio silence from the team for quite some time. A loss like that is one that takes time to recover from, and the Denver Nuggets will likely take all the time that they can get to recover from their wounds.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets