Nikola Jokic Reportedly Makes Big Decision
There had been some uncertainty surrounding Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's commitment to playing in the upcoming Paris Olympics, but it was reported by BasketNews on Monday that the three-time MVP is expected to play for Serbia this summer.
"With more than a month to go until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, it's become clear Nikola Jokic will play in the tournament," BasketNews reported. "Serbian national team's head coach, Svetislav Pesic, announced the 16-man candidate list for the Olympics, and Jokic has been included."
With the Nuggets being eliminated in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, Jokic had a bit more time between the end of his NBA season and the start of the Olympics, which could have made this an easier decision. These Olympics project to be some of the most exciting for basketball in recent memory, as many of the NBA's biggest stars will be representing their countries.
For Jokic, he will headline Serbia's roster, as many still consider him the very best player in the world. While he and the Nuggets were unable to repeat as champions, Jokic turned in another incredible season, winning his third career MVP award.
The Nuggets are still one of the best teams in basketball, and project to be right back in the mix next season behind the greatness of Jokic, which will be on display in Paris.
