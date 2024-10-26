Inside The Nuggets

Four Players Listed on Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers injury report is here

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have their season opener against a familiar foe today - the LA Clippers. Fortunately for Denver, the Clippers will be missing their most important player.

The Nuggets have only one player listed on their injury report and that is DaRon Holmes II. Holmes is out due to right Achilles tendon repair. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon are all listed as available for the Nuggets.

The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard is out for what is believed to be weeks due to right knee injury recovery. Mo Bamba is out due to left knee soreness and will have Kai Jones take his backup minutes. P.J. Tucker is out due to not being with the team after leaving the Clippers indefinitely to seek a trade. James Harden is listed as available.

The last time the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers faced off resulted in a 102-100 for the Clippers. LA surprisingly currently has a two-game winning streak after Denver had beaten them eight straight games over the course of three seasons.

After getting dominated by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, the Nuggets should have some extra to prove against the LA Clippers as both teams look to get their first win of the season.

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers face off at 5:00 p.m. EST today.

