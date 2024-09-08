Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Reunites With Former Teammate
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was selected 14th overall in the 2018 NBA draft. While he missed his first full season due to a back injury, Porter quickly emerged into one of the league’s elite and consistent three-point shooters.
Rewarded with a five-year, $179M deal from the Nuggets, Porter is under contract through the 2026-27 season. A big part of Denver’s NBA championship in 2023, Porter has been a perfect fit next to Nikola Jokic in the starting lineup.
Missing the 2018-19 season due to injury, Porter’s rookie year was the 2019-20 campaign. One of Porter’s teammates that season was 6-foot-7 forward Torrey Craig, who he recently reunited with at New York Fashion Week.
Porter shared a comment on Craig’s post that read, “Flyyy man fly man.”
Sharing series of photos on Instagram, Craig included a picture of he and Porter together in New York. Craig also shared a photo with Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant who was on that 2019-20 Nuggets team.
Craig has reportedly been dating rap star Megan Thee Stallion, and a photo of the rumored couple in New York went viral on X.
This post has tallied over 33,000 likes and 1.2M views. The photo was not included in Craig’s Instagram post, but he is wearing the same outfit in two of the pictures he shared.
Craig's first three NBA seasons came in Denver, and he now plays for the Chicago Bulls after stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Phoenix Suns.
