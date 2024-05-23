Former NBA Coach Issues Apology to Los Angeles Lakers
There is no bigger Laker hater in the game today than former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl. For years, Karl has trolled Lakers fans almost daily, especially after the Nuggets won the championship last season. Now, it looks like those days may come to an end.
Former Nuggets head coach George Karl went on Twitter to issue an apology to the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans.
"Dear Lakers Fans,
I was not kind towards you this season. I let my Sports Hate go too far. I have deep respect for the Lakers and consider them the greatest sports team of the past 50 years. I’m sorry.
Let’s live, learn and love together again. Ok?
Coach Karl"
In all honesty, there was probably never any hostility between George Karl and the Lakers franchise. He's 73 years old, retired, and most likely just having fun on Twitter. Especially, when the fanbase kept giving him so much material to continue having fun.
There wasn't a fanbase that rejoiced harder than the Los Angeles Lakers when the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since 2020, the two teams have gone against each other in the playoffs three times with Denver leading 2-1. It's hard to see the rivalry end with George Karl's apology because these two teams will likely meet again in the playoffs.
