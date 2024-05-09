Jamal Murray Reacts to Controversial NBA Punishment
Jamal Murray threw a very uncharacteristic fit during Game 2 of the NBA's Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. One that involved throwing a heat pack onto the court during live play and making a money gesture toward the referees.
The end result was a $100,000 fine.
After declining to speak to the media after Game 2, Murray broke his silence on the punishment he received from the NBA.
“It is what it is," Murray said. "I take full responsibility, onto the next.”
Many NBA fans and analysts thought that the league would suspend Murray for throwing a heat pack during live play. It was an action that could have been potentially dangerous and only mitigated because Kentavious Caldwell-Pope threw it off the court in time. Thankfully for Murray and the Nuggets, his prior history likely played a role in the lack of a severe punishment.
Now, all the Nuggets can do is figure out a way to regroup for Game 3 on Friday.
“I was disappointed with our reaction to the adversity. I haven’t seen that in my nine years here," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “As things got tough we fell apart and separated.”
In Game 2, the Denver Nuggets unraveled in a way that no one had ever seen before. They have 48 hours to respond, or their season will likely end earlier than anyone expected.
