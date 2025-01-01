Key Starter Ruled Out for Nuggets-Hawks
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in the final meeting between these two teams for the regular season. This game can set the tone for the Nuggets by extending their winning streak to three games, a feat they have only accomplished twice so far this season.
When the Nuggets ventured into Atlanta earlier this season, they easily dismantled the Hawks behind Nikola Jokic's MVP performance, totaling 48 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals. The Nuggets will likely need another big showing from Jokic today as they will be without a key member of their starting lineup.
Starting power forward Aaron Gordon has been officially listed as out as he is dealing with a right calf strain. This marks the fourth straight game Gordon has missed due to this recent injury.
The Nuggets are hopeful to see Gordon return to action sooner rather than later.
Gordon has only played against the Hawks in seven games since he has suited up for the Nuggets but in those games, he has averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 61/30/91 shooting splits. Those numbers will be missed against this red-hot Hawks team, who has pulled together a four-game win streak and have no intentions of losing that to the Nuggets, regardless of who they have listed on the injury report.
The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
