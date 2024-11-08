Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
The Denver Nuggets have been without starting point guard Jamal Murray for the last three games, as the 2023 NBA champion has been in the league’s concussion protocol. Despite Murray’s absence, Denver has won three-straight games to improve their overall record to 5-3.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been starting in Murray absence, and has been playing very well. Averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds in his three starts, Westbrook has also been defending at a very high level.
Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Westbrook has recorded 2.3 steals per game. This high-level play on both ends is a big reason the Nuggets have won three-straight games.
Speaking on his veteran teammate, Nikola Jokic made a strong statement about the impact Westbrook has had.
“I just love his energy,” Jokic said. “When you’re down, you know he’s going to push back, push the pace, he’s always going to bring the energy… He’s playing good for us.”
Murray is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat, which means Westbrook could be headed back to the bench if Denver’s starting point guard is able to return.
Westbrook has found a rhythm in the starting lineup, so Denver should find ways to get him more minutes alongside Jokic and the rest of their top rotation players even if Murray returns.
