Trae Young's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks
After weeks of waiting, the Denver Nuggets have the perfect opportunity to create some momentum against the Atlanta Hawks tonight finally.
Denver is currently on a two-game winning streak and is only one game away from the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they have to face an Atlanta Hawks team that's currently running on their own wave of momentum right now with a four-game winning streak. Fortunately for Denver, they may have some luck on their side.
The Atlanta Hawks have listed Trae Young as probable with right Achilles tendinitis against the Denver Nuggets tonight.
Young has been playing through the injury, only missing one game on December 21 against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his latest game against the Raptors, Young put up a monstrous 34 points, 10 assists, and 2 rebounds on 48/54/100 shooting from the field.
Young has done a tremendous job of evolving his game as a passer this season, averaging 22.0 points, 12.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 40/34/88 shooting from the field. His ability to be a better facilitator is one of the reasons why the Hawks have been recently thriving.
Even though the Hawks are on a four-game winning streak, Denver was the one who snapped their six-game winning streak in December. Another win tonight would be a huge statement for the Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
