Kyrie Irving Makes Luka Doncic Statement After Nuggets-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving spoke on Luka Doncic after losing to the Denver Nuggets.

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and Tuesday, sweeping the two-game mini series with their Western Conference rivals. Denver has now won four-straight games, and sits just a half-game behind the third seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Both wins over Dallas came without Luka Doncic, as the Mavericks star has been sidelined with a calf injury since Christmas. That said, Dallas did welcome Kyrie Irving back to the lineup on Tuesday night, as the 2016 NBA champion finished with 11 points in 30 minutes. 

Irving had missed the previous five games, and looked understandably rusty in his return to action.

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters after the game, Irving was asked about Doncic.

"Does he ever annoy me? Yeah people get annoying," Irving said. "He’s not the only person that annoys me, I annoy him too. We just spend a lot of time off the court just enjoying each other’s presence."

Irving added, "Our families getting to know each other. We annoy each other when the wine gets going, start telling jokes, and he starts bringing up how he beat me when I was in Brooklyn, and just all the extra memories and stuff like that. Annoying is part of friendship and part of brotherhood, so I’m not mad at it.”

This was an in-depth answer from the Mavericks guard that provides some insight into the relationship between he and Doncic.

