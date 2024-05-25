Luka Doncic Joins Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA List
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is two wins away from leading his team to the NBA Finals. While Doncic has gotten a lot of help this postseason from his teammates, the star guard has stepped up in the biggest moments, including Friday night’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hitting a game-winning three over Rudy Gobert, Doncic gave his Mavericks a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota. Doncic also recorded his fourth triple-double in the last five games on Friday night, which put him on a list with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson as the only four players in NBA postseason history to accomplish this feat.
Had the Nuggets defeated Minnesota in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, a matchup between Jokic and Doncic would be underway in the Western Conference Finals. Instead it was the Timberwolves who advanced, and Dallas now has them two losses from elimination.
If the Mavericks can win two more games, Doncic will make his first NBA Finals appearance, and it would likely come against the Boston Celtics. This would be quite the matchup, as the superstar battle between Doncic and Jayson Tatum would be incredible.
While the job is not finished for Dallas, they have to feel great about where they are right now, having won the first two games of the Western Conference Finals on the road. Now heading back to Dallas, the Mavericks have an opportunity to go for a sweep on their home court with two more wins.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets