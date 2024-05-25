Inside The Nuggets

Luka Doncic Joins Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA List

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic keeps making NBA history

Joey Linn

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is two wins away from leading his team to the NBA Finals. While Doncic has gotten a lot of help this postseason from his teammates, the star guard has stepped up in the biggest moments, including Friday night’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Hitting a game-winning three over Rudy Gobert, Doncic gave his Mavericks a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota. Doncic also recorded his fourth triple-double in the last five games on Friday night, which put him on a list with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson as the only four players in NBA postseason history to accomplish this feat.

Had the Nuggets defeated Minnesota in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, a matchup between Jokic and Doncic would be underway in the Western Conference Finals. Instead it was the Timberwolves who advanced, and Dallas now has them two losses from elimination. 

If the Mavericks can win two more games, Doncic will make his first NBA Finals appearance, and it would likely come against the Boston Celtics. This would be quite the matchup, as the superstar battle between Doncic and Jayson Tatum would be incredible. 

While the job is not finished for Dallas, they have to feel great about where they are right now, having won the first two games of the Western Conference Finals on the road. Now heading back to Dallas, the Mavericks have an opportunity to go for a sweep on their home court with two more wins.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.