Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic Go Viral With Unexpected Offseason Video
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic always enjoys the NBA offseason. Spotted several times last summer partying in Serbia, Jokic enjoyed the aftermath of his first championship. While the Nuggets were eliminated the the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves this postseason, Jokic has not let that stop him from having fun this summer.
A few different videos have already surfaced of Jokic partying in the last several weeks, and the latest includes another Serbian NBA center. Spotted with eight-year NBA veteran Boban Marjanovic, Jokic went viral for dancing with his fellow Serbian big man:
Marjanovic is widely considered the most likable player in the entire NBA. An incredibly nice person, Marjanovic continues to get roster spots in the NBA even without being expected to play a large role on the court, as everyone loves having him around. This goes for teammates, fans, staff members, and anyone else who comes into contact with Marjanovic, as he is truly one of a kind.
Jokic is also one of the more likable NBA stars, as his personality has really grown on NBA fans in recent years, especially as he has risen to best player in the world status. Never too impressed with himself, Jokic just wants to compete and be the best team player he can be, which is largely what makes him so great.
