Michael Malone Makes Nikola Jokic Injury Update Before Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, looking to pick up their second consecutive win after taking down the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Suns have been one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA this season, losing 11 of their last 15 games to fall to 29-33 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference.
Both the Suns and Nuggets should be desperate for a win on Friday, as even Denver has been in a slight slump recently. The Nuggets are 3-3 in their last six games, but still sit in third place in the West, half of a game behind the second-place Los Angeles Lakers.
For the second consecutive game, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was listed on the injury report. Jokic was initially listed as questionable due to left ankle inflammation, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave an update on his three-time MVP center before Friday's contest.
"Still questionable, hopefully more probable," Malone said about Jokic's status.
Since Malone's update, the Nuggets have confirmed that Jokic will be available to play on Friday night against the Suns, along with standout forward Aaron Gordon.
Jokic, 30, is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season to lead the Nuggets to another championship-hopeful season and a possible fourth MVP award within five years.
Jokic will make a huge impact on Friday against Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and the Suns as the Nuggets hunt for a much-needed win. The two teams will face off at 10 p.m. EST in Denver on Friday night.
