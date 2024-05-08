NBA Legend Gives Shocking Statement on Timberwolves vs Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the NBA world when they decimated the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 without Rudy Gobert available Many didn't believe the Timberwolves at the start of the playoffs, but they've all changed their tune now – including Charles Barkley.
After the Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets in Game 2, Charles Barkley blasted Denver on Inside the NBA. In Barkley's eyes, not only does he believe that this series is already over, but he believes the Nuggets are going to get swept by the Wolves.
“This series is a wrap,” Barkley said. “Minnesota is better than the Nuggets. No disrespect, they don't have an advantage. The MVP is getting outplayed, they don't have an advantage anywhere. Jamal Murray, I think he's still hurt a little bit, but other than that, they don't have an advantage anywhere. This series is a wrap... The Minnesota Timberwolves are for real, they're gonna sweep the Denver Nuggets. Period.”
While it's very rare for a team to overcome a 2-0 deficit that they suffered at home, it's not impossible. In 2021, the LA Clippers were down 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks, and ultimately defeated the Mavericks 4-3 while beating them on the road every single game. It'll be tough for the Nuggets to replicate the same feat, especially with Jamal Murray injured, but it's not impossible.
Game 3 on Friday between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be do-or-die for the defending champions – a situation they have not experienced in the last two seasons.