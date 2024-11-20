NBA Makes Announcement After Russell Westbrook’s Technical Foul vs. Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets gave a chance to nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook this offseason, signing him to a two-year deal worth $6.7 million. The 2016-17 NBA MVP has been harshly critiqued over the years, but his new Mile High home could be the perfect landing spot for him.
Westbrook, 36, is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through 13 games this season. The veteran point guard has certainly lost a step since he was the MVP of the league, but his confidence and fiery on-court personality have remained the same.
In Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Westbrook showed his isolation ability, getting to the rim with ease as Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama defended him. Westbrook was not afraid to let him know, staring Aldama down after getting the bucket, resulting in a technical.
Via Bleacher Report: "Russ was called for a tech after a stare down"
Westbrook's technical was a pretty soft call, as it shows in the video that Russ did not even say anything to Aldama. Of course, an stare down like that is fairly disrespectful and does all the talking for him, but should not have warranted a technical foul.
The NBA seems to agree, as they have since rescinded Westbrook's technical, putting him back to a clean slate on the year.
Via NBA Official: "Russell Westbrook’s (DEN) technical foul at 1:24 of the 3rd quarter on 11/19/24 (vs. MEM) has been rescinded upon league office review."
Westbrook picked up the technical en route to getting his first triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, also marking the 200th of his career. Thankfully, the NBA decided to not ruin Westbrook's milestone night with a weak technical.
