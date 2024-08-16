NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to the Denver Nuggets
As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Chicago Bulls may have no choice but to begin the year with Zach LaVine on their roster. There have been numerous reports suggesting the Bulls prefer to move LaVine before next season begins, but many of those reports have also suggested his trade market is nonexistent.
While health and contract concerns have kept teams away from exploring LaVine deals, his skillset projects to fit well with a lot of good teams.
A 24.2 PPG scorer in his seven seasons with Chicago, LaVine is also high-level shooter. Making 38.2% of his three-point attempts for his career, LaVine can slide into a lot of different lineup combinations.
In a new article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends LaVine to the Denver Nuggets:
Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji
Nuggets receive: Zach LaVine and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-three protected)
This deal would give Denver another dynamic scoring option, but would send out Porter Jr. who has been a great fit in their starting lineup.
Both Porter and LaVine are owed a lot of money. Porter is entering the third year of a five-year, $179.3M contract, while LaVine is entering the third year of a five-year, $215.1M contract.
This is a hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report, and while there may be some reasons it makes sense for both sides, it is hard to imagine something like this going down.
