Inside The Nuggets

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to the Denver Nuggets

This hypothetical trade idea would send Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine to the Denver Nuggets

Joey Linn

Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center.
Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Chicago Bulls may have no choice but to begin the year with Zach LaVine on their roster. There have been numerous reports suggesting the Bulls prefer to move LaVine before next season begins, but many of those reports have also suggested his trade market is nonexistent.

While health and contract concerns have kept teams away from exploring LaVine deals, his skillset projects to fit well with a lot of good teams. 

A 24.2 PPG scorer in his seven seasons with Chicago, LaVine is also high-level shooter. Making 38.2% of his three-point attempts for his career, LaVine can slide into a lot of different lineup combinations.

In a new article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends LaVine to the Denver Nuggets:

Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji

Nuggets receive: Zach LaVine and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-three protected)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This deal would give Denver another dynamic scoring option, but would send out Porter Jr. who has been a great fit in their starting lineup.

Both Porter and LaVine are owed a lot of money. Porter is entering the third year of a five-year, $179.3M contract, while LaVine is entering the third year of a five-year, $215.1M contract.

This is a hypothetical trade idea from Bleacher Report, and while there may be some reasons it makes sense for both sides, it is hard to imagine something like this going down.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News