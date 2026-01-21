JJ Redick Calls Jamal Murray an All-Star Before Lakers-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have seen some career-best play out of veteran guard Jamal Murray through the first half of this NBA season, so much so that he could be en route to a first-time All-Star selection to join Nikola Jokic as the first pair of Nuggets to be named an All-Star in a single season since 2009-10.

However, if you were to ask Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick about what he's seen from Murray throughout this season, it hasn't been much of a difference from what he's put together in the past few years–– as he went on to note the Nuggets guard is playing like an All-Star "like he always does" amongst of assortment of praise for Denver ahead of their up

"[Tim] Hardaway is playing great, [Aaron] Gordon's playing great, Jamal Murray's playing like he always does, like an All-Star. Jalen Pickett's playing well," Redick said before taking on the Nuggets.

"They're the number one half-court team on offense with [Nikola] Jokic and they're the number one half-court team without Jokic, so they play really good basketball."

JJ Redick Fuels Fire for Jamal Murray's All-Star Candidacy

While the Nuggets' ability to stay afloat in the first half of the season despite several injuries could be attributed to several factors, one of the primary reasons for that sustained success falls upon the shoulders of Jamal Murray, who's had some electric scoring performances throughout recent weeks, and kept Denver's offense from falling flat without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the lineup.

In those 39 games played, Murray averaged 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.7% from three. And while Jokic has remained the certified top option when he's healthy and on the floor, the Nuggets guard has not only shown to be an elite second option, but also capable of handling the reigns as the team's number-one offensive playmaker for an extended period of time.

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Could those efforts finally get Murray into the All-Star Game that he's waited a decade of his career to get a nod for? This year might actually be as good as any to make it happen.

Murray's remained one of the most consistent and productive guards in the West through the first half of the season, despite not being named one of the five All-Star starters, and has the sustained team success to warrant a second All-Star for the Nuggets as well.

Denver's currently third in the conference while being down over half of their starting lineup for a good chunk of their season, and a lot of that is thanks to the prowess of Jamal Murray–– someone that Coach Redick will be ensuring gets extra attention on the defensive end for the Lakers on the road in Denver.

"He's a star player, so star players always get additional attention," Redick said of Murray before facing Denver.

Once All-Star reserves are revealed for each conference heading into next week, we'll then find out whether Murray has enough juice to warrant that first nod of his career. Yet, when asking Redick, it's clear that the type of skillset that he's shown this year is nothing new; he's been a special and well-deserving talent for some time.