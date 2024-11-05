Russell Westbrook's Statement After Game-Winning Stop on RJ Barrett
The Denver Nuggets picked up their fourth win of the NBA season on Tuesday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-119. This win improved the Nuggets' record to 4-3 on the season, and the loss dropped Toronto to 2-6.
Starting point guard Jamal Murray was sidelined again for Denver due to concussion protocol, which gave Russell Westbrook his second-straight start. Westbrook played 34 minutes in the win, tallying 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds.
After recording five steals against the Utah Jazz, Westbrook had another strong defensive performance against Toronto. This included the game-winning stop on Raptors forward RJ Barrett.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Westbrook was asked about this final defensive possession.
“I was already running to the locker room,” Westbrook said when asked what he was thinking as Barrett’s shot spun around the rim. “I thought I did a great job contesting. I actually tipped the ball, too. I didn’t think it was going in.”
Westbrook added, “That’s a shot I want him to take. He was trying to get to the basket to his left. I’m living with that every time.”
Through seven games, Westbrook is holding opponents to just 40.4 percent from the field. This is even better than the 43.6 percent mark that Westbrook held opponents to last season, which ranked sixth in the NBA among all guards who defended as many shots as him.
The Nuggets are 2-0 in Westbrook’s two starts, and the 17-year veteran is averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals in those games.
