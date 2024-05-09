Inside The Nuggets

WATCH: Shaq Sends Shocking Message to Nikola Jokic After Winning MVP

Shaquille O'Neal believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have won MVP

May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in
May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
For the third time in his career, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named the NBA's MVP. Jokic joins an exclusive list of NBA legends with three career MVP awards, and remains in pursuit of another Finals MVP award this postseason as his team tries to battle back from an 0-2 deficit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic joined the NBA on TNT crew following the announcement that he had won the award, and had a strange interaction with Shaquille O'Neal, who said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have won MVP.

"You know I love you," O'Neal said to Jokic. "You’re the best player in the league. I want to congratulate you. But I want you to hear it from me first. I thought that SGA should have been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you."

While this is O'Neal's opinion, and Gilgeous-Alexander was certainly a worthy candidate, this felt like the wrong moment to make such a statement. Jokic deservingly won the award, even if the other finalists were also worthy candidates. Jokic was respectful and playful with O'Neal following this statement, but there was no real need to tell the Nuggets star that in a moment where he joined the show to celebrate winning the award.

As previously mentioned, Jokic and the Nuggets are now focused on getting back on track in their series vs. Minnesota.

