Nikola Jokic's Honest Anthony Edwards Statement After Game 1
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 behind a dominant Anthony Edwards performance. When asked about Edwards after the game, Nikola Jokic spoke highly of the star guard.
"Of course he is a special player," Jokic said. "I have a huge respect for him. He can do everything on the floor. You need to enjoy and respect your opponent and how good and how talented he is. But it was him in the first half, he scored like 20-something in the first half. Then it was [Karl-Anthony Towns], Mike [Conley] had some big points, Naz Reid had an amazing fourth quarter, and of course Ant had a really good fourth quarter too. So, they are a really talented team and that’s why they were the number one seed most of the year."
On the game overall, Jokic added, "I think it was an interesting game. I think it was good basketball for fans that like basketball. I think both teams had their runs. It was a tie game for a long stretch. They went on a run in the last couple of minutes and that’s how they won the game. What we were missing, I don’t know. It seems like they made a lot of shots, especially in the second half. Some of them were open, some of them were not open. It’s a part of basketball. We need to do a better job with that. Just make them make tough shots or make an extra pass. Just make them work more for the basket."
Denver will look to bounce back in Game 2.
