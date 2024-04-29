Nikola Jokic Makes Shocking Statement on Facing Lakers
Going into Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets had 11 straight wins against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team had a 3-0 series lead, swept them in last year's playoffs, and swept them in the regular season. It was a level of dominance that was undeniable.
While Nikola Jokic isn't known for trash talk at all, he may have said some words about facing the Lakers that he may have slightly regretted. Prior to facing the Lakers in Game 4, Jokic was asked about beating the Lakers 11 straight games and gave a somewhat shocking answer.
"I think it’s really hard to play against the same team over and over again," Jokic said. "You kind of get bored with the style of the play. So you just need to just trust what we are doing and don’t get bored with success. Because it can go wrong really quick."
In all honesty, Nikola Jokic probably wasn't even trying to take a shot at the Lakers. However, it's very easy to see how those words could have motivated the Lakers for Game 4. Consequentially, the Lakers unexpectedly snapped their 11-game losing streak against the Nuggets and forced the series into a Game 5. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, but Denver certainly doesn't want this series to go any longer.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in Game 5 at on Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
