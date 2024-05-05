Nuggets Coach Makes Honest Statement on Jamal Murray's Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is currently dealing with a calf injury that has him playing at less than 100% healthy. While the Nuggets are not using this as an excuse, head coach Michael Malone shared an honest statement with reporters after the Game 1 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“With Jamal, it’s just the situation we find ourselves in,” Malone said.
Denver will have to overcome having their star point guard at less than 100% healthy, as this is just the hand they have been dealt for this series. Minnesota is no easy matchup, as the Timberwolves proved in Game 1, but Denver certainly believes they have what it takes to win this series. Many felt that this would be a Western Conference finals matchup, but the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the first seed, which put Denver and Minnesota on the same side of the bracket.
The winner of this series could certainly go on win the Western Conference, and maybe even the NBA championship. The Nuggets are of course the defending champions, and the Timberwolves are trying to dethrone them.
Denver will need to get Murray as healthy as possible in order to not only win this series, but repeat as champions. For now, the star guard is giving his team all he has while not fully healthy.
