Rudy Gobert's Final Status for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2
After the birth of his child, Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert was doing all he could to be available for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. While it was looking like a possibility that Gobert would make it to the arena in time to play, the Defensive Player of the Year finalist has officially been ruled out.
This is a massive loss for Minnesota, as Gobert is pivotal to what they do on the defensive end. One of the greatest rim protectors of all time, Gobert is a complete defensive system himself. Anchoring Minnesota on that end all season, Gobert is one of the biggest reasons this Timberwolves team has taken such a big leap forward, and is also one of the biggest reasons they believe this team is a true championship contender.
While it fortunately seems like this will just be a one game absence for Gobert, it is a very big loss for Minnesota in this Game 2. Looking to take a 2-0 lead over the defending champions, Minnesota will have to do so without their starting center and defensive anchor. Minnesota did well to win Game 1, and will look for a way to get Game 2 without Gobert.
In the absence of Gobert, Minnesota will need several different players to step up on the defensive end and on the glass. There is no way to completely make up for Gobert‘s production, but Minnesota remains confident in the group they have out there.
