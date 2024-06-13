Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon makes statement on passing of NBA legend Jerry West
NBA legend Jerry West passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He is one of the most iconic people around the association, and his silhouette is still the design of the NBA logo.
West played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 seasons, and he was an All-Star in every campaign. He made 12 All-NBA teams, won a Finals MVP award, and earned an NBA Championship in 1972. His playing career was unbelievable.
Upon retirement, he coached the Lakers for three seasons. West later would work in the front office for Los Angeles as well as the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname 'Mr. Clutch'. Jerry's four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA- a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor. I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."
Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon also shared a statement on West's passing. "Jerry West was not only a remarkable player, known best for his clutch plays, but he was a transformative executive who played a big role in growing our game over the decades. He was also a friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him. We will keep Jerry and his family in our prayers."
