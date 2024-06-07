Report: Pacers 'widely expected' to agree to contract extension with Andrew Nembhard this offseason
INDIANAPOLIS — According to multiple reports from Marc Stein in The Stein Line, the Indiana Pacers and Andrew Nembhard are "widely expected" to come to terms on a contract extension this offseason.
"The Pacers are also widely expected to re-sign Pascal Siakam this offseason to a lucrative new contract after acquiring Siakam from Toronto via trade in January and likewise come to terms on a contract extension with Andrew Nembhard after a string of strong playoff performances from the Canadian," Stein reported earlier this week. "Both players are represented by the same agent: Life Sports' Todd Ramasar."
Nembhard, should his team option covering the 2025-26 season be declined, would be eligible for a four year contract extension. The exact value can't be known until the league's estimated average salary is set for next season, but it would be near $78 million in total.
He had a wonderful postseason, averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game. He was impressive in the final games of the playoffs with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, which boosted his stock as a player. Nembhard also hit one of the biggest shots of Indiana's season against the New York Knicks in Game 3.
"He's defending at a high level. You're seeing a young player that's tough minded, resourceful, and highly competitive that is fearless and that has embraced these challenges," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Nembhard during the playoffs. "It's not any accident that Team Canada has been trying to get him on board the last two summers."
Stein added in a report a few days later that an extension with Nembhard could be tricky. Because non-Indiana teams could view the young guard as a lead ball handler, there could be lucrative opportunities in the future for the Canadian guard.
As a result, his contract negotiations could be complicated. The Pacers can make the young guard a restricted free agent next summer by offering him a qualifying offer and declining his team option, so the team and player have multiple paths forward.
The 24-year old will make just over $2 million this coming season, his minimum salary. He has far outplayed that since being drafted 31st overall in 2022. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game during the regular season and is due for a raise thanks to his good play. Exactly how his future contract negotiations play out will be worth monitoring, especially with the complications that Stein laid out. An extension cannot be agreed to until July 22.
- The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals faster than they thought. What does that mean in the offseason? CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers GM says team would 'hate to lose' guard T.J. McConnell, praises his strong season. CLICK HERE.
- Report: 'Mutual interest' between Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam in NBA free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Where Indiana Pacers players finished in voting for 2024 NBA league awards. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers