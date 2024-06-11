What early mock drafts say the Indiana Pacers could do in 2024 NBA Draft
The Indiana Pacers have three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and while they are all in the second round, having a trio of selections means the blue and gold have options.
While it is largely considered a poor class of prospects, Indiana has an opportunity to move up, down, or out of the draft depending on who is available to them. As of right now, they hold picks 36, 49, and 50. They could add some talent.
The Pacers made multiple draft-day trades last year, but they were also a team that started the draft in the lottery. This year — the first in which the NBA Draft is two nights long — their top pick is much later in the proceedings.
What do experts think the Pacers may do on draft night? Here is what four mock drafts suggest the blue and gold may pull off in late June.
ESPN (Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo)
- Pick 36: AJ Johnson, guard, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
- PIck 49: Dillon Jones, forward, Weber State
- Pick 50: Keshad Johnson, forward, Arizona
- Pick 36: Cameron Christie, guard, Minnesota
- Pick 49: Tristen Newton, guard, Connecticut
- Pick 50: Keshad Johnson, forward, Arizona
- Pick 36: Cam Spencer, guard, Connecticut
- Pick 49: Enrique Freeman, forward, Akron
- Pick 50: Tristen Newton, guard, Connecticut
Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman)
- Pick 36: Harrison Ingram, forward, North Carolina
- Pick 49: Ajay Mitchell, guard, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Pick 50: Jaylen Wells, forward, Washington State
So far, 12 players have attended a pre-draft workout with the Pacers. Those sessions have been fast paced and contained many experienced college players. The NBA Draft is June 26 and 27.
