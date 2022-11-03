Aaron Nesmith expected to miss Indiana Pacers game on Friday vs Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith hasn't played for the team since last Friday. He's been dealing with a sore right foot.

When addressing the injury on Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle detailed that Nesmith is unlikely to play in the Pacers next game. They take on the Miami Heat on November 4.

"Hope not," Carlisle said when asked if the injury will be a long-term issue. "Don't know for sure. I don't see him playing Friday. Beyond that, we'll see. He's making gradual progress. Last one took about a week-and-a-half, this one's, hopefully, no more than that."

The "last one" Carlisle is referring to is a different foot injury that Nesmith was dealing with during training camp and the preseason. He missed the Pacers final two preseason games with a plantar fascia injury in his left foot. Now, it's the other foot that is injured, though the specific injury type is unknown.

Nesmith is averaging 8.7 points per game on 44.2% shooting this season. His defense has been more important to the Pacers than his offense, which is where he will be missed the most if he can't suit up against Miami. He has only shot under 40% in one game this season.

Young big man Isaiah Jackson left Indiana's game against the Nets on Monday with a left knee injury, but his status going forward is more positive. He was able to hit the court on Wednesday and could be available in coming games for the blue and gold.

"He practiced today and seemed to do fine. It appeared that it was a bruise, not sure exactly what happened during the game," Carlisle said of Jackson's injury. Jackson could feel his knee during the game, so the Pacers deemed him questionable to return in the middle of the contest. The young big man did check back in at one point, but Carlisle said that Jackson could feel his knee again after a dunk, and his night ended soon after. He iced the knee after the game and got treatment the next day.

"Today, he was good. So that's good to hear," Carlisle added of Jackson. The second-year center is averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game so far this year and is one of the most athletic big men in the league.

The Pacers will lose a lot on the defensive end of the floor if neither Jackson nor Nesmith are able to play, though it sounds more likely that the former will play than the latter. The Pacers next play on Friday when they take on the Heat in Indianapolis.