Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks on Nets' Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Bucks on Sunday and has been on a tear all afternoon against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The two-time MVP has the Bucks out in front late in the game. Earlier in the first quarter, on the first score of the game, he caught a lob and dunked it on Durant.

Now, maybe it wasn't a true poster, but he caught a lob and dunked it over Durant.

The video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

