Celtics' Jaylen Brown Status Against Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics are taking on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, and they could be without one of their All-Stars.

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable to play in the contest on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

The Boston Celtics' Offical Twitter account listed Brown's injury status for the game, and their Tweet can be seen in a post below.

The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum, who scored 60 points in their last game.

