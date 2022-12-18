Chris Duarte upgraded to questionable for Indiana Pacers after G League rehab assignment

The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks on Sunday, and there is a chance that young wing Chris Duarte will be active for the first time in 44 days.

On November 4, Duarte landed awkwardly defending a layup against the Miami Heat and badly sprained his ankle. It has held him out for the six-plus weeks since, though he has ramped up his activity level steadily.

During the ongoing week, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was assigned to the Pacers G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, for a rehab assignment. He practiced multiple times with the Mad Ants and played in two games against the Wisconsin Herd.

"He did well," Carlisle said of Duarte's first practice with Fort Wayne. In the two G League games, the 25-year old wing averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The Mad Ants won both nights.

Duarte was moving well in the two games and attacked when given self-creation opportunities. He looked great during the second half of the first game he played in, scoring 12 points in the final two quarters that night.

The Pacers have surprised many this year and are currently 15-15 after 30 games, yet their defensive rating is still better with Duarte on the court than off. They have missed the 2022 All-Rookie second team member on that end of the floor, and his offense was just rounding into form before his ankle injury — he averaged 12.4 points per game in his final five outings prior to falling to the floor against the Heat.

On the season, Duarte is averaging 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His return could help the Pacers both in terms of on-court play and development — Duarte himself needs time on the court to grow as a player and get reps with other talented Pacers youngsters. If he returns today, that could start happening soon.