Clippers Sign Yogi Ferrell

The Clippers announced that they have signed Yogi Ferrell to a multi-year deal.

Yogi Ferrell has signed a contract to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers that will keep on the team for the rest of the season and possibly next season, the team announced on Twitter.

The Tweet from the official Clippers' Twitter account can be seen below.

Ferrell was an Indiana University graduate who went undrafted and signed in 2016 by the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard has also spent time with the Mavericks, Kings and Cavs.

During 2017-18, he played all 82 games for the Mavericks and averaged 10.2 points per game.

The Indiana Pacers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday Night: The Pacers will look to get back in the win column against the Thunder, who they beat just under two weeks ago. Game Preview CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.