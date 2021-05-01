How to Watch Pacers' Game With Thunder on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
The Indiana Pacers (29-33) are in Oklahoma City on Saturday night to take on the Thunder (21-42). The Pacers have been struggling against playoff teams as of late and are lucky on Saturday night that they are going up against one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.
After trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George two years ago and trading Chris Paul before this season, it's no shock that the Thunder are in full on tank-mode and are just looking for a good draft pick in this summer's draft as opposed to winning ball games right now.
The two teams last faced off on April 21st, and the Pacers were victorious 122-116.
The Pacers are now even more injured than they were in their last matchup, as they are already without Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and have been missing Domantas Sabonis for a string of games. They also lost Malcolm Brogdon and JaKarr Sampson to injury in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
Brogdon is questionable, as is Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb and Sabonis, while Sampson joins the list of players who are out.
The matchup on Saturday night is a good way for the Pacers to get back in the win column. They are making their final few weeks of a playoff push, and losing these games to non-playoff teams would be detrimental, considering the Washington Wizards led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are the hottest team in the NBA right now (just a half-game behind the Pacers).
- Who: Indiana Pacers (29-33) vs. Thunder (21-42).
- When: 8:00 p.m. E.T., Saturday, May 1st.
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Line: The Pacers are favored by 7 points, according to FanDuel
- Standings: The Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder are the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
- Series history: The Pacers lead the all-time series, 13-11.
- Last meeting: The Pacers won 122-116 in Indiana against the Thunder on April 21st.
- Projected Blazers starters: Theo Maledon, Luguentz Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley, Moses Brown.
- Projected Pacers starters: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Edmond Sumner, Justin Holiday, Oshae Brissett.
- TV: Fox Sports Indiana.
- Announcers: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host).
- Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host).