How to Watch Pacers' Game With Thunder on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (29-33) are in Oklahoma City on Saturday night to take on the Thunder (21-42). The Pacers have been struggling against playoff teams as of late and are lucky on Saturday night that they are going up against one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

After trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George two years ago and trading Chris Paul before this season, it's no shock that the Thunder are in full on tank-mode and are just looking for a good draft pick in this summer's draft as opposed to winning ball games right now.

The two teams last faced off on April 21st, and the Pacers were victorious 122-116.

The Pacers are now even more injured than they were in their last matchup, as they are already without Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and have been missing Domantas Sabonis for a string of games. They also lost Malcolm Brogdon and JaKarr Sampson to injury in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Brogdon is questionable, as is Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb and Sabonis, while Sampson joins the list of players who are out.

The matchup on Saturday night is a good way for the Pacers to get back in the win column. They are making their final few weeks of a playoff push, and losing these games to non-playoff teams would be detrimental, considering the Washington Wizards led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are the hottest team in the NBA right now (just a half-game behind the Pacers).