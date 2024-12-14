Former Pacers Hall of Famer Being Targeted for New NBA Broadcast Role
One of the most beloved Indiana Pacers of all time is Reggie Miller. Quite frankly, he helped save professional basketball in the state of Indiana. During his illustrious 18-year career, he only played for the Pacers and put up stats that wouldn't be passed up for decades.
Miller averaged 18.2 points per game, three rounds, and three assists in his career. He also shot 47% from the field and 39% from three. When he retired, he had made the most three-pointers in NBA history. Even now with the way the game is played, he's still fifth all-time in threes.
After retiring from the Pacers in 2005, he transitioned into broadcasting. He has been partnered with Kevin Harlan on TNT for a decade now and is the lead analyst for them. He has loved his time with Turner, but they are losing the rights to NBA games starting next season.
That means that Miller is going to be looking for a new job. He will be in high demand from the new broadcast partners, particularly NBC and Amazon. It looks like one of those new partners is already pursuing him for a position next season as part of their broadcast.
According to The Athletic, NBC is interested in pursuing Miller to be their lead analyst as well. That would move Miller to a new employer for the first time since he has been a broadcaster. It would be a big move for NBC and give NBA fans a familiar voice one they start broadcasting games.
Miller hasn't needed to think about his future career moves for a while. He has been extremely happy with Turner over the years and hasn't contemplated a move. Now, he has to if he wants to continue being a broadcaster. He has a mixed reaction from fans when he is on TV, though.
If Miller does move to NBC, he still wouldn't get to call the NBA Finals. That's something he's never done in his broadcasting career. Those rights belong to ESPN/ABC. He has always stopped broadcasting once the Conference Finals are over.
Adding Miller would be a great move for NBC. It has been almost 20 years since NBC has broadcasted NBA games, so they need to get a voice that everyone is familiar with. Pacers fans have loved hearing his voice on TV for almost the same amount of time. It looks like they'll keep hearing it.
