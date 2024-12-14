Pacers Surprisingly Listed as Possible Trade Destination for Jimmy Butler
The Indiana Pacers have struggled to start out the 2024-25 season. Injuries have taken a toll on them, as they have already lost two players to season-ending injuries. The Pacers took care of that issue with the trade for Thomas Bryant, but one big issue remains.
Aaron Nesmith has been out since November 1st after spraining his ankle. Rick Carlisle has said that he is still weeks away from returning. As Indiana continues to slide down the Eastern Conference standings, they need to make a move to solidify their spot in the East.
Jimmy Butler is one of the best forwards in the league when he's healthy. It's clear that the Miami Heat are shopping the All-Star. While his agent has given a list of certain teams he would entertain signing with, he can still be traded anywhere. The Pacers could end up making a run at him if they are desperate enough.
Kevin Pritchard has pulled off some big trades in the past for the Pacers, including just last season by landing Pascal Siakam. If he wants to make another big move, adding Butler would certainly do it. The salaries make things a little tricky though, because of how much money Butler is owed this year.
According to Spotrac, Butler is owed just shy of $48.8 million. Miami is also dangerously close to the second apron, so the salaries would almost need to match perfectly. That doesn't leave the Pacers with a lot of options to send back, but it certainly can be done.
If Pritchard would want to make this huge move, this is how it can work. The Pacers would send Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, and a 2028 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Heat in exchange for Butler. That would make the salaries match.
While that seems like quite a lot for one player who also has a $52 million player option for next season, the Pacers need someone who has the defensive skills on the perimeter that Butler has. His switchability on that side of the ball is sorely lacking from this current Pacers group.
Pritchard made a big move for Tyrese Haliburton and did the same for Siakam. Miami has already shown a willingness to trade with the Pacers. If he thinks this team is built to win an NBA title now after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals, this move would go all in for them.
