With the NBA Trade Deadline swiftly approaching, it is a good time to evaluate the Indiana Pacers current roster and see what 3 players best make up the core of this team outside of All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton.

Alex Golden

Andrew Nembhard is without question the third most important piece to the team's success. All season long, Rick Carlisle has referred to Nembhard and Siakam as the team's two-best players. Drew is an elite defender, steady ball handler and with Haliburton coming back from his Achilles injury, having an experieneced point guard longside him will ease him back into the swing of things.

iJan 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The 2026 first round pick is a mystery box for the Indiana Pacers, but this very well could be the player that is paired with Tyrese Haliburton for the next decade. Indiana CANNOT miss on this pick, no matter who it is. This draft class is one of the deepest we've seen in years, and assuming they stay in the Top 4, that player will instantly be in the Pacers rotation.

Aaron Nesmith is last on my list. His fit with Haliburton is seamless, and when the lights were the brightest, he stepped up time after time in the playoffs. Indiana just inked him to a team-friendly extension at 20-million a year and when Tyrese Haliburton says, "Aaron Nesmith would die for this" you don't let that player off your team.

Jeremy Brener

Andrew Nembhard absolutely tops the list here. He is incredibly valuable to what the Pacers are doing, and he should be viewed as a long-term part of the future.

Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Obi Toppin was a critical part of the team's success last season, and although he's been hurt most of this year, he remains a key part of what the Pacers are building moving forward.

Aaron Nesmith closes out the list because he continues to be a valuable part of the starting lineup. His three-point barrage in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks won't be forgotten by Pacers fans anytime soon. And the fact that he can do that in such a clutch moment means that he should be valuable towards the team's future.

Ethan J. Skolnick

I'll concur that Andrew Nembhard is a keeper. He's signed at a reasonable price ($19.5 million) for next season, and you already know how he and Haliburton complement each other.

It would be ideal if recent first round picks Jarace Walker and especially Bennedict Mathurin had stepped into the void successfully this season, but they didn't. So I'll also agree that Aaron Nesmith is the next guy in line, though Alex Golden slipping in the potential top pick was a slick move.

Next? Would you believe Jay Huff? He's not an NBA starter, but backups who can block a couple of shots in limited minutes have value. Don't overpay, but it wouldn't be bad to have him around.