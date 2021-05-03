Heat's Jimmy Butler Has Entertaining Back and Forth With a Reporter

Jimmy Butler had an interesting exchange with a reporter during media calls on Monday.

Jimmy Butler had a regular zoom media call today with reporters, but things got a little out of the ordinary between him and one of the reporters over the call.

Butler responded to a reporter's question by making some pretty entertaining comments back.

The entire sequence can be watched in a video in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

The Miami Heat are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

The Indiana Pacers play a critical game against the Wizards on Monday night: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards are rolling right now. On Monday night, they will play host to the Pacers in a matchup that has playoff implications. CLICK HERE.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.