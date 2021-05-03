How to Watch Pacers' Game With Wizards on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers (30-33) are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they remain just 1.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards (29-35), who have been on an absolute tear as of late.

The two teams will clash on Monday night, making one of the more critical matchups in all of the NBA on the evening.

Russell Westbrook and his Wizards have been rolling after seeming dead in the water; they have a real shot at making the playoffs and not just being the tenth seed.

While the Pacers have been inconsistent and struggled against any good teams going 5-5 in their last ten games, the Wizards are 8-2 in their previous ten and appear to be peaking just at the right time.

Goga Bitadze, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb remain questionable for the game on the long list of injuries for the Pacers.

Here are some Tweets about the two teams.