Here's What Pascal Siakam Tweeted After The Raptors Beat The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers fell to 1-4 on the season after losing to the Toronto Raptors 118-100 in Canada on Wednesday evening.

After the game, NBA Champion Pascal Siakam sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

Siakam did not play in the game, and has yet to play in a game this season.

The Raptors improved to 2-4 on the new season behind Fred VanVleet's 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

