Indiana Pacers roster officially announced for 2024-25 season
The NBA announced opening night rosters for all 30 teams on Monday, meaning squads are finalized ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Teams had some contractual deadlines to consider in the last four days, but all rosters have officially been put together.
That includes the Indiana Pacers, who waived both Kendall Brown and Cole Swider in the last week. They also didn't agree to a contract extension with Isaiah Jackson. After moving on from Brown and Swider and not filling their spots, the Pacers roster was at 17 total players — 14 on standard contracts and three with two-way deals.
Those 17 players make up the team's opening night roster. A 15th standard contract would have been allowed, but no player was added. The team officially kicks off game action on Wednesday night in Detroit — Indiana's squad for game one is as follows.
Tyrese Haliburton
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Obi Toppin
Aaron Nesmith
T.J. McConnell
Bennedict Mathurin
Jarace Walker
Isaiah Jackson
Ben Sheppard
James Wiseman
James Johnson
Andrew Nembhard
Johnny Furphy
Enrique Freeman
Quenton Jackson
Tristen Newton
Freeman, Jackson, and Newton are on two-way deals. The roster features a ton of continuity from last season — Wiseman is the only member of the blue and gold that played in the NBA for a non-Pacers team last year. Newton, Freeman, and Furphy are rookies. Everyone else is a returning player.
The Pacers departures from last season are Doug McDermott (Sacramento Kings), Jalen Smith (Chicago Bulls), Kendall Brown (free agent), Isaiah Wong, (SLC Stars), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Utah Jazz).
"Bringing back this group is a reflection of how we feel about them," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said in September. "We also feel like this group has shown great chemistry. The pieces fit well."
Indiana went 47-35 last year and is projected to have a similar record this season.
- A full training camp has Pascal Siakam more prepared for first full season with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- James Wiseman is learning with the Indiana Pacers, hoping to forget the past with new team. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson entering season without contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fight back for overtime win over Charlotte Hornets to close preseason. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers