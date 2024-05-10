Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 3: Jalen Brunson is active, final injury report, official starters May 10
The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks tonight for Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks currently lead the series 2-0, but they are dealing with numerous important injuries for the third game.
Officiating has been a major story throughout the series. The Pacers have commented on it after both games of the series so far, and head coach Rick Carlisle was fined for his comments earlier today. The team will hope to be better and get what they consider a more favorable whistle tonight.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 3.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable for the sixth game in a row due to his lower back spasms, but he's good to go again.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was solid in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the postseason so far, they are +10 in 166 minutes — they have been -32 against the Knicks so far and need to be better as a unit.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery),Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out. The first three will miss the whole series while Anunoby's status is to be determined after today.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Forward: Precious Achiuwa
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will start in roughly 30 minutes For more on Game 3, click here.
