Indiana Pacers announce second 2024 pre-draft workout including Harrison Ingram, Cam Spencer
The Indiana Pacers announced their second NBA pre-draft workout that will take place as a part of the 2024 NBA Draft cycle.
The evaluation will be on Tuesday in the Ascension St. Vincent Center . The Pacers first workout as a part of this cycle was last Friday.
The six prospects that will be in Indianapolis to work out in front of Pacers executives tomorrow are:
- Reece Beekman, Virginia
- DJ Horne, North Carolina State
- Harrison Ingram, North Carolina
- Lance Jones, Purdue
- Cam Spencer, Connecticut
- Mantas Rubstavicius, New Zealand Breakers
Jones grew up in Illinois before eventually attending Purdue University, which is just one hour North of where the Pacers play. There will be local interest in his workout, and this is a solid group of six. As of right now, Ingram is projected to go 43rd overall in ESPN's latest mock draft, which is the highest of this group.
Indiana has three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they all fall in the second round. Their highest pick is 36th overall, then they have consecutive selections at 49 and 50. Their draft strategy will be unique with a largely full roster.
After the Pacers first pre-draft workout, the attendees all discussed the fast-paced environment and what all went into the day. Several players from the Pacers roster were in the building to watch.
The NBA Draft will span two days this year for the first time ever. It starts on June 26 and ends the following night.
