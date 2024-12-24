Is Draymond Green Playing? Full Injury Report For Pacers vs Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will play the Golden State Warriors in their 30th game of the 2024-25 season. The Pacers will look to move back to .500 for the first time in over a month.
However, the Pacers won't have an easy one on Monday as they face the Warriors, who are fighting for their spot in the loaded Western Conference. On top of that, Indiana will face the Warriors at full health as they will have their top player available, All-Star forward Draymond Green.
Green is available and will start for Golden State.
Green did not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury, but he will play on Monday. The Warriors still came out on top, 113-103, but Green was unable to give it a go.
The 34-year-old has been a staple for the Warriors for over a decade and has been solid this year. In 24 games played this season, Green is averaging 8.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from three in 28.2 minutes per game.
Green's last outing was one to forget. He didn't record a single point, rebound, or assist, going 0-for-4 from the field, one steal, four turnovers, and four fouls in 19 minutes. The Warriors are 2-3 in their last five games and have lost three of their last four games.
The Warriors will look to bounce back big time, but they'll face a Pacers team that has appeared to find its groove. Nonetheless, the Pacers are an inconsistent squad, so it may be too early to say that they are back from mediocrity.
The Pacers are road underdogs in this contest, sitting with a +5.5 spread. They have gone 6-11 away from home. Indiana is eighth in the league, scoring 16.4 fast-break points per game. Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers, averaging 3.6 fast-break points.
The Warriors have gone 7-5 in home games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 47.3 rebounds. Warriors center Kevon Looney leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 boards.
