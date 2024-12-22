Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land All-Star in Exchange For Myles Turner
It is no secret that the Indiana Pacers need to make a trade to save their season. The Pacers are off to a poor start, but the question now surfaces of whether they are worth saving.
It's tough to say, but luckily, they have a little over a month to answer that question. Indiana will make a trade, but will it be to better their team or get rid of their top players and wave the white flag? Only time will tell, but this latest trade proposal has the Pacers landing an All-Star but trading away their long-time center, Myles Turner.
Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway Sports proposes a scenario where the Pacers trade for Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.
Pacers Receive: Brandon Ingram
Pelicans Receive: Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith
"The New Orleans Pelicans will be a good trade partner, considering they have one of the worst records in the league. Trading for Turner could help them hit the reset button with the trade for Brandon Ingram, but they can also look at Myles' fit alongside Zion Williamson.
"Pelicans fans have always dreamed of having a center who could reliably shoot three-pointers alongside a dominant paint force like Zion. It is worth the gamble because Williamson has proven he is a superstar-level player when he is healthy."
Losing Turner may be something that Pacers fans do not want; however, if Indiana continues down this trend, it will be easy for them to part ways with him.
Turner has been on the trading block for some time now, and this could be the season they finally have him wear a jersey other than a Pacer one for the first time in his professional career.
Turner has been solid in his career as he is a career 35.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and that would be a massive help to the Pelicans, who would have a floor spreader.
The loss of Turner would hurt, but acquiring a former All-Star in return like Ingram could be massive for the team. He is having a great start to the season, averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Ingram is only 27 years old, but it is unclear if he will re-sign with the team. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season.
More Pacers: Pacers Trade Idea Sees Them Land $160M Star Wing